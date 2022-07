is all set for her next film Ek Villain Returns and she has been receiving a lot of appreciation for the same. Well, she is one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood. Every time she makes heads turn with her stylish appearance, her fans cannot get over watching her on screen and otherwise. The actress opened up that she 'hates' watching herself in movies. Yes! In her recent interaction with RJ Sidharth Kannan, Disha was asked by him that there is the perception that Disha is perfect in her looks and everything else and she reacted to this same leaving her fans in shock. Disha said " I don't like watching myself. I can't watch myself and I hate watching myself because Mujhe Kuch acha nahi lagta hai (I don't like anything about it). Whenever I watch my films, half of the time I am like this only (closes her eyes with hands)". Quite shocking, no? Also Read - Dunki: Leaked BTS pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan worry Rajkumar Hirani; BIG change in the schedule underway? [Exclusive]

Disha Patani won millions of hearts with her debut film in 's Dhoni. Her simplicity was loved in the film and she instantly made her fans go weak on their knees. Later she was seen in films like along with Tiger Shroff, Radhe opposite and more. She will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns, while Disha will be working with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna in Yodha which is scheduled to release in November 2022. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar and more Bollywood celebs who had the cheapest wedding

Disha has come a long way in her journey, she has seen her fair of struggles but has never complained about it. The actress often makes news with her relationship with 's son Tiger Shroff. The couple leaves their fans swooning over their chemistry, however they have never opened about their relationship in public and maintained that they are just friends.