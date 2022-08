The popular hottest jodi of Bollywood Tiger Shroff and 's break-up news left their fans disheartened and upset. Amidst the reports of them parting ways after several years of dating, Returns actress Disha several years of dating and shared a cryptic post. Her post read, ‘If no one ever told you, it's all gonna be okay’. Also Read - Disha Patani welcomes ‘Keety’ in her family on her birthday with an adorable post – view pic

Have a look at it -

If reports are to be believed then, both Disha and Tiger have been friends for a long time now and their bond has grown stronger with each passing day. But, there was a strong buzz that Tiger is obsessed with his life and fitness routine. Disha was hopeful that things would change post a while, but that did not happen. The one-sided relationship led to stress between the couple and they mutually decided to part ways. Both, Disha and Tiger were almost living together after the handsome hunk stayed separately from his parents, and Ayesha Shroff. Disha wanted to get married and reportedly Tiger brushed it off.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns 2 which featured , and Tara Sutaria. She will be seen next in Yodha alonsgide Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in the sequel of Malang with her co-star .