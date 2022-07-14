Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani is right now on the social media radar. She has been facing a lot of criticism lately for her face-looking words. As she steps out in the city for promotions, netizens point out if she has undergone a knife. while her latest appearance of Disha is making fans wonder if she has gone through nose and lip jobs as she is looking different. Disha looked absolutely gorgeous in that white dress and she channelises her inner Barbie, fans are going gaga love her beauty but is wondering what has she does to her face. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Abhinav Shukla reveals the REAL reason why Rubina Dilaik is being voted for elimination from the show every time

Take a look at how Disha Patani is being questioned about what is wrong with he face, and many netizens highlight if her undergoing the knife

One user curiously asked, " What is wrong with her face yaar??". Another user said, " Seems like she has shaved her lips". The third user asked, " but what happened to her face". Many are unhappy with her face looking different and say that she isn't Disha, someone got her replaced.

Well, this isn't the first time the actress is facing the radar of online trolling, at the trailer launch of Ek Villain Returns, netizens highlighted something being wrong with her face and that she went through plastic surgery. While Disha is receiving a lot of praise for the trailer of Ek Villain Returns that features , and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Talking about the film at the launch she had said, " Most of my films have been action thrillers but when I say that you haven’t seen anything like Ek Villain Returns, I mean it! We have done our best to keep you on the edge of your seat and the trailer is only a sneak-peek into what’s to come your way! Beware – you have been warned!"