Ek Villain Returns: Disha Patani looks 'cute' in ponytails; gets BRUTALLY TROLLED for her outfit

Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria were snapped at a mall recently where the three of them promoted their upcoming film Ek Villain Returns amidst media and fanfare. Disha Patani is paired opposite John Abraham in the Mohit Suri directorial. However, John was absent from the promotions. Disha Patani who is known for her hottest and tomboyish looks usually gets a thumbs up from the fans. However, of late, she has been at the receiving end of the trolls. And that's what happened during the recent Ek Villain Returns promotions. Also Read - Disha Patani massively body shamed for her latest appearance; trolls say, ’What is she? Apart from being Tiger Shroff’s GF and wearing nude clothes’

Disha, Arjun and Tara promote Ek Villain 2

To promote the newly released Dil song from Ek Villain Returns, the three of the cast members turned in their stylish appearances. Arjun Kapoor was seen in casuals. He wore a tee, denim and a leather jacket. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria was seen in a strapless faux leather bodycon dress. She wore nude pumps to go with it and left her hair loose on her shoulder. Meanwhile, Disha Patani wore a yellow corset-styled top with a deep neck. She paired them with low waist baggy denim and heels. Disha tied her hair in two ponytails. Also Read - Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, Esha Gupta and more Bollywood divas got brutally trolled for THESE hot and bold looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Disha Patani gets brutally trolled

The gorgeous actress Disha Patani was brutally trolled online for her outfit. While a lot of people did agree that Disha Patani looked very cute with her make-up and her hair, the outfit was not well-received. Netizens commented asking someone to hold her pants taking a jibe at the low-waist denim. Some said that she looked nice but didn't like her clothes. Some trolled Disha for wearing this and going to a mall. Check out the comments here: Also Read - Mouni Roy, Krishna Shroff, Mandira Bedi and other beauties whose toned bodies in bikini will leave your jaw dropped [View Pics]

Advertisement

Ek Villain Returns is scheduled for the 29 July 2022 release. Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns starring Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham is bankrolled by , , and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures.