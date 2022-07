Ek Villain Returns leaked online on day of release: Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, Disha Patani starrer Ek Villain 2 has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulz, Telegram and more torrents on Friday, just hours after the film released in theatres. The film is available in full HD version for free download and viewing on various piracy sites. The film has had a good buzz around it and has been getting extreme reviews from critics and fans. While some are calling it 'nail-biting', others are finding it unbearable. The lead casts' performances are also something that most audience are not finding very convincing. However, this new development where the film has leaked online on the day of release is sure to hit its box office numbers. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns movie review: John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor starrer is ridiculously bad and unbearably misogynistic

After , and starrer didn't shake up the box office, all eyes were on Ek Villain Returns 2 to redeem Bollywood. However, it now seems unlikely and only the upcoming weekend will tell how many people do go to the theatres to watch this erotic, thriller. The world of Entertainment News is a little gloomy right now due to consistent dismal box office performances of some of the most promising films and add to it. the online piracy, which is hitting the viewership in theatres. Also Read - Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani breakup: The couple parted ways because of THIS big reason [Read Deets]

Watching films in theatres is now something that is like a luxury for many since they can watch content on OTT platforms just weeks after its release. In such scenario it will be difficult and more challenging for film makers to get audience to the theatres. Unfortunately, these online leaks of big films does have a negative impact. And we urge our audience to not watch films or web series and shows on piracy sites but only consume content in theatres or on authorized OTT platforms. Also Read - Before Ananya Panday admitted to being attracted to Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra and more stars had confessed their crush on their co-stars

Advertisement

Apart from , Tara Sutaria, , 's Ek Villain Returns, south film Vikrant Rona starring Kiccha Sudeepa and that released on July 28, has also fallen prey to online piracy. The film also leaked online in full HD format for free viewing and download on Telegram, Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and more torrent sites. Again, we urge are readers to not get tempted to watch content on piracy sites.