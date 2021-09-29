And we have the release of one more biggie post the announcement of reopening cinemas in Maharashtra. We are talking about Ek Villain Returns, which features, , , Tara Sutaria and in pivotal roles. The makers have announced the release date of the thriller as it will arrive on July 8, 2022 during the auspicious weekend of Eid. John Abraham shared this news as he tweeted, "Iss baar eidi villain dega! Tareek aap yaad rakhna - 8th July 2022. #EkVillainReturns on EID 2022." Also Read - Malaika Arora is getting trolled for her duck walk; here's how the diva has dealt with CRUEL trollers over the years

While we are excited for this multi-starrer, Arjun Kapoor exclusively told us about the film, "I have full faith in Ek Villian 2 and its result. There is John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. There is Mohit Suri and his kind of music. The way he will present us (is also exciting)." He added, "It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film. There is a story, there are characters, there is a plot with twists and turns. So I am pretty excited about it." Student of The Year 2, Tadap and actresss Tara Sutaria, who will romance Arjun Kapoor in the film, is portraying the character of a singer in Ek Villain Returns. Interestingly, Tara Sutaria is a trained singer and has sung in the operas too.

Reportedly, the film will have some high-octane car chase sequences and hand-to-hand combats. So, are you excited for this thriller? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.