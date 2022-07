'This jawline during pregnancy. Kamaal hai Alia Bhatt'; Arjun Kapoor cannot stop raving about Darlings actress and we agree. Arjun Kapoor is one of the wittiest actors in Bollywood and his comments on mostly every actor's posts often grab eyeballs, especially Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt is geared up for the promotions of her film Darlings and giving major style goals in her pregnancy, Arjun Kapoo r is in awe of her and cannot get over the jawline in her pregnancy. As Alia dropped her pictures in a plain white shirt paired with blue denim, The Ek Villain Returns actor cannot let his eyes off Alia's jawline even during pregnancy. He dropped his comment on Alia's post praising her jawline.

While even Alia Bhatt's fans can not stop going gaga over the pregnancy glow, the girl is glowing and is going places. She is here to conquer and how. Take a look at how gorgeous Mrs Kapoor is looking in her latest pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy just few weeks ago sharing the sonography monitor with heart emotion on it and writing, " Our baby ….. coming soon." Also Read - Gashmeer Mahajani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Mohena Kumari Singh and other TV stars who got into acting after starting out as choreographers [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and got married after dating for five years on April 14 2022, and within three months of their marriage, the couple announced their pregnancy and this led to a lot of criticism and trolling. while Alia and Ranbir Kapoor gave it back to the trolls in the classiest way possible. Right now both the couple are gearing up for the release of their first film together . After Darlings, Alia and Ranbir will kick start the promotions of their film together. while fans cannot wait to witness Mr and Mrs Kapoor together. Also Read - Shamshera box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer out of most screens; Ek Villain Returns set to replace in all prime shows