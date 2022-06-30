The much-awaited trailer of Ek Villain Returns has been released. The movie stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The first instalment of Ek Villain was a super hit at the box office, and Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor impressed one and all with their performance in it. Even the music of the film had received a fantastic response, and now, people enjoy it. So, the expectations from Ek Villain Returns are quite high. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns, Drishyam 2, Tiger 3 and more; will these sequels get a great response like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or will turn out to be like Heropanti 2?

The trailer is good and doesn’t give out much about the storyline of the film. and ’s action sequences are the highlights, and personifies hotness in the trailer. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns Trailer: Intense action between Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham will leave you gripped; Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria add new twist

Well, Ek Villain Returns trailer has received a mixed response from netizens. While some are calling it a blockbuster, some are not happy with the actors, especially Arjun Kapoor. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande turns Tulsi Virani as she introduces her family; a look inside her ultra-glamorous home will leave make your eyes pop [Watch]

Advertisement

A netizen tweeted, “#EkVillainReturnstrailer is confusing as it should be as it is a suspence thriller. Arjun Kapoor doesn't look convincing fighting John Abraham. Needed better casting. Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria provides the glamour and oomph factor. Can't say anything about the movie.” Check out the tweets below…

bigger opening than jug jug jeeyo #EkVillainReturnsTrailer pic.twitter.com/tPdZBrJCRZ — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) June 30, 2022

What a electrifying trailer of #EkVillainReturns. Literally Goosebumps. Arjun kapoor looks terrific and John Abraham is also good in #EkVillainReturnstrailer . pic.twitter.com/tbp15flmEi — Movie Reviews (@AjayRat42603938) June 30, 2022

Trailer Is good but Megastar Arjun ki overacting & Disha ki no Acting ne kam kharab kr diya. John & Tara is good #EkVillainReturnstrailer — Ａｋｓｈ (@BeingAksh12) June 30, 2022

#EkVillainReturnstrailer is confusing as it should be as it is a suspence thriller. Arjun Kapoor doesn't look convincing fighting John Abraham. Needed better casting. Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria provides the glamour and oomph factor. Can't say anything about the movie. — Being Jayadev (@Jaidevvv) June 30, 2022

This year, two big sequels had hit the big screens, 2 and 2. While the Tiger Shroff starrer was a disaster, the starrer got a fantastic response at the box office. Now, let’s wait and watch what response Ek Villain Returns will get.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on 29th July 2022.