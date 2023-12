The Archies was supposed to be the perfect launch for Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. However, the project got immense flak and the reviews of the star kids' performances was brutal. Agastya Nanda did not get as much noticed as Suhana Khan. However, all the star kids in The Archies have more projects in the pipeline. Agastya Nanda can come up with a winner as he is teaming up with none other than Sriram Raghavan. The filmmaker takes four years to ready his script and his past works like Ek Haseena Thi, Johnny Gaddar, Badlapur and AndhaDhun are seen as modern masterpieces. Merry Christmas which will star Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif will hit the theatres in January 2024. Also Read - Varun Dhawan starrer Ekkis has a phenomenal story; check out its scale, budget and expected release date [EXCLUSIVE]

Ekkis on the floors already

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Sriram Raghavan has commenced the shoot for Ekkis. It is going to be produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie is a biopic on the life of Arun Khetarpal. Veteran star Dharmendra will play the role of Arun Khetarpal's father, ML Khetarpal. Agastya Nanda is the leading man of the movie. The shoot will start in the month of January 2024. Arun Khetrapal is a recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. He died in Basantar in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. It seems Nanda did many acting workships with the filmmaker and worked hard on his body language and diction.

Ekkis: Agastya Nanda rehearsing in earnest for the role

It seems he will spend December and the first half of January in script-reading and doing workshops with the filmmaker. Sriram Raghavan wanted an young actor for the role and he felt that Agastya Nanda fitted the part. The source told Pinkvilla, "After months of prep, Sriram and Agastya are now all set to commence the journey of bringing the heroic tale to the big screen."

People felt that the role played by Agastya Nanda in The Archies was a soft one. He is an Army officer in Ekkis. It seems the father and son story is also a very strong one. Sriram Raghavan and Dinesh Vijan collaborated for Badlapur. Amitabh Bachchan and the whole Bachchan clan has high hopes from Agastya Nanda. Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar have said that he has immense talent that will shock people.