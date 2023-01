Back in 2010 Ektaa R Kapoor stood up and dared to create a film titled Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee the film was an experiment about digital technology's impact on subjects like MMS scandals, honor killing, and sting operations. Twelve years after the release there is speculation of a second installment on the cards. Also Read - Dobaaraa: Ektaa Kapoor REACTS to Kangana Ranaut calling Taapsee Pannu her sasti copy

Rumours suggest that Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee will soon announce Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Reports have been doing the rounds that the filmmakers will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house to make the big announcement. The powerful female producer is well known with the pulse of the film market and has wisely chosen the Bigg Boss platform to announce Balaji Telefilms next Also Read - Asin and Sanjay Gupta lock horns over 'Shootout at Wadala'

The show hosted by is presently the country’s most popular show followed by a mass population making daily headlines. Hence, it would be a great opportunity and platform for the producer to disclose her next project. Well, this decision has everyone speculating whether will feature a Bigg Boss 16 inmate in films. Ektaa R Kapoor is famous to launch new talents so it is suspected that she will pick a contestant as she announces the next venture on the Bigg Boss stage. Also Read - Vidya Balan: Hot scenes from 'The Dirty Picture' not sleazy

For the first chapter, Ektaa Kapoor launched who is now a big star in the film industry. Love Sex Aur Dhoka also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha before her breakthrough role in . The film explores how the voyeuristic nature of modern society affects the life of three unusual couples.

Not much has been known about Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and it is awaited what the filmmakers have in their box. Ektaa Kapoor will again collaborate with National award-winning director to extend her legacy of Love Sex Aur Dhoka.