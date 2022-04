Elon Musk is now officially the owner of Twitter. He had made an offer for the micro-blogging platform on April 14 and completed the deal yesterday on April 25 for $44 billion. Now, this is big news and like any big news, desi Twitter is reacting with memes. Now, as you might be aware, ’s Twitter account was permanently suspended in 2021 for ‘repeated violation of Twitter rules’. Now, fans are wondering if her account would now be reinstated. Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Urfi Javed trolled for revealing and weird outfit; fans want her to pose with Ranveer Singh – view pics

Well, the Indian Internet proves yet again how creative they can be. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection day 12: Yash starrer becomes only the seventh movie to cross the 100-crore nett mark in Mumbai – view full list