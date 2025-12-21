Elvish Yadav REACTS as Munawar Faruqui’s NGO-scam videos trigger online storm

Elvish Yadav recently reacted to the scam rumours after he posted a video regarding raising funds for a child, who needs Rs 9 crore for an injection. Read on.

Elvish Yadav recently shared a video to clarify that his previous clip asking fans to donate some money for a needy child’s treatment was not a scam. He went on to share more details about it and also mentioned that he does not take money to help people. Elvish stated that the victim’s family shared all the details and prescription to him after which he decide to help. Notably, Yadav’s video came after Munawar Faruqui took an indirect dig at him without mentioning his name and calling the fund process a scam.

In the video, Elvish Yadav said, “You guys might have marked that I stay away from controversies. I don't comment on anything, nor do I tell anyone anything bad. Through this video, I have not come to give a reply to anyone, but this video was needed, as I am reading everywhere that 'Elvish Yadav has done a scam'. Firstly, I don't take money to help someone. If they are offering me money, then why would they need help?”

Yadav also added, “So, this is not a scam. They have also posted about it on Milaap (foundation). Also, it is not that they came and I agreed that 'okay, I will help'. They came with all the papers, there were names of the doctors written on them, and Milaap had also posted, so that's why I posted.”

“Pehli baat toh main yeh scam mein believe nahi karta, ke main koi scam karo. Bhagwan ki daya se achcha khasa hai mere paas. Hum apne show karte hai, uska khoob de rakha hai Bhagwan ne hume. So, doing a scam for such small things is not my habit,” he further shared.

The YouTuber also alleged that some people are just looking for a reason to humiliate him. He advised those people to just focus on their work.

What did Munawar Faruqui say about the donation scam?

In his videos, earlier shared on Instagram stories, Munawar said, “Humare charges bohot high hai, and they were ready to pay. Pehle toh hum iss tarah ka promotion kare hi naa. I was shocked. Ki yaar, yeh konsa dhanda chal raha hai? Ho sakta hai genuine ho ya na ho, but ilaaj ke baad ka paisa kahan jayega? Agar itna crowd fund jama karne wale ho, uske alawa kuch toh business motive hoga na. Sick hai bhai! Sab pagal ho chuke hai."

