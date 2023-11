Elvish Yadav is ready to fight after he rubbished all the allegations against him in the snake venom case. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has come up with the latest video where he strongly slams Lok Sabha member Maneka Gandhi and calls all the allegations and accusations against him untrue, and he is going to file a defamation case against the politician. Elvish even insisted his fans and followers not believe in the news and called everything untrue. Also Read - Temptation Island India Exclusive: Jad Hadid excited about Karan Kundrra show, talks about 'emotions, love, feelings'

Watch the video of Elvish Yadav openly slamming BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and mentioning filing a defamation case against her.

#ElvishYadav confirms that he will file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi!!! pic.twitter.com/FDdoXTK2vc — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) November 4, 2023

Aaj pata chala jab tum kisi or ke juthe ilzaam ka majak banate the. Or kisi or par juthe ilzaam lagate the usko kesa feel huwa hoga.. upar wale dekhta hai sab ka time aata hai.. ? — Hettu Raj (@hettu_raj) November 4, 2023

BREAKING NEWS @Manekagandhibjp tells logo ki asliyath baat ma pata chalti ha huma laga #ElvishYadav shareef insaan tha. KARMA for elvish for what he did for King khan son #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/2lNU3t06rz — ᴀꜱɪᴍ ʀɪᴀᴢ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀꜱᴇ ? (@AsimRiazworld) November 3, 2023

How Karma hits back. #ElvishYadav judged and declared his verdict for #AryanKhan before the court verdict but in his own case he doesn’t want anyone to judge him before the investigation is completed. He was abusing bollywood and now trying hard to make a space in the same… pic.twitter.com/p15rEWxLTX — GlamWorldTalks (@GlamWorldTalks) November 3, 2023

claims to have held a sting operation againstwhere she claimed him to be supplying snake venom in the rave parties, as it is considered one of the smuggling cases. And the politician even confirmed Elvish's involvement in the case, and ever since then, there has been a charge sheet filed against the YouTuber. Elvish Yadav’s pictures and videos, along with the snakes, are all over the Internet, and slowly he even started believing that he was at fault. However, thewinner rubbished these allegations and assured his fans he would come out clean. In the video, he mentions how he is extremely in pain to see his image being tarnished and says that Maneka Gandhi will have to pay for this.

Elvish Yadav was also being slammed by a certain section of people, who reminded him of how he took a dig at Aryan Khan during his drug trial. Calling it karma, netizens remind Elvish that he too was passed harsh comments on Aryan Khan's case without knowing the truth.