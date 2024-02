Emergency actress Kangana Ranaut recently unveiled the trailer of the Telugu movie Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. During the event, the actress was asked if she wanted to become the Prime Minister of the country. Well, Kangana joked about playing India’s Prime Minister in Emergency. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut wishes Article 370 star Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar on pregnancy; calls them her favourite Bollywood couple

Kangana said that she had just done a film called Emergency and after watching that film nobody wanted her as the Prime Minister. In February 2023, Kangana said that she was not keen on joining politics as she is a sensitive and sensible person, not a political person. She even revealed that she has been asked to join politics many times, but she does not want to. But, in November 2023, Kangana expressed her desire to contest in elections. Also Read - Animal: Kangana Ranaut doesn't want Sandeep Reddy Vanga to offer her any roles; says 'Your alpha male heroes...'

Check out this video of Kangana Ranaut below:

Well, Emergency has been directed and produced by Kangana wherein she plays the role of a former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film showcases the life of the late Prime Minister and also marks Kangana's first solo directorial film. The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and late Satish Kaushik. The film will be released on June 14, 2024. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Kangana Ranaut describes her death due to cancer a catastrophe