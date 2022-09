Bollywood actress who is all set to star in an Emergency film which is based on the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi left her fans surprised. The Emergency’s teaser was released on July 14 and her uncanny resemblance with late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi left everyone spellbound. The upcoming film's storyline is all about the internal emergency that was declared on June 25, 1975, by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana received a lot of praise and love from her fans who applauded her for her exceptional performance. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood divas who put on a busty display with sensational outfits [View Pics]

Recently, Kangana shared two childhood pictures of herself and spoke about her resemblance with the late Prime Minister. She shared a picture in a school dress and wrote, "It's uncanny growing up, many of my relatives called me Indira Gandhi probably because of my hair style. #emergency". In the second picture, the Queen actress looked super cute in her childhood picture. She captioned the Instagram story as, "I didn't follow anyone's hairstyle as a kid. I went to the village barber on my own and guided him to do hair cut that I liked it short... this inspired many jokes in the family especially all uncles from army background called me Indira Gandhi... #emergency"

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's childhood pictures -

Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Times when Bollywood celebs faced flak on social media for supporting the Prime Minister

Later, Kangana even shared the teaser of her upcoming film and wrote, "Presenting ‘Her’ Who was called ‘Sir’." She even shared posters of the film and left fans eagerly waiting for the movie.

On the work front, Kangana was seen playing the role of the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalitha in Thalaivi. She was last seen in Dhaakad, but the film did not do well at the box-office. Talking about the Emergency film, the movie will also star , , Vishak Nair and in the main roles.

Kangana has Tejas wherein she will be playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film. The release date of the film is still awaited.