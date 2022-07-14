After the debacle of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut is back with a bang! The actress recently released the first look of her upcoming film Emergency and it is IMPRESSIVE. The actress has slipped into the character of former Prime Minister of India - Indira Gandhi. With grey hair, saree and that intense look on her face, we must say, Kangana Ranaut has nailed it as Indira Gandhi on the poster. She has also released the teaser of the film announcing that the shooting of the film has begun. She has even managed to get the mannerisms right. Netizens are highly impressed with Kangana Ranaut this time. Also Read - Shabaash Mithu star Taapsee Pannu SLAMS gender bias in the industry; 'Female actors are replaced with ease while filmmaker’s wait for years for male actors'

Check out the poster and teaser below:

shared the poster with the caption, "Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook! Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…#Emergency shoot begins."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

As Kangana Ranaut dropped the poster, quite a few netizens responded to it by saying that she looks exactly like Indira Gandhi. A comment read, "Indira Gandhi is back. Perfect look." Aother one read, "This is so good Kangana! All the best, we are ready to witness one of the best performances ever! Already waiting eagerly for this one." Even on teaser, netizens have stated that she looks much like Indira Gandhi.

The shooting has begun. The film is directed by Kangana Ranaut. It is also co-produced by her. Well, she has managed to impress all with the first look, now fans are waiting to see the big picture. The release date of the film has not been unvieled as yet. Last time Kangana was in as a politician was in the film Thalaivii.