Kangana Ranaut recently revealed of mortgaging all her property to make her next film Emergency. The actress has definitely taken a huge risk as she has turned the producer and director with the film and if the film doesn't turn out well seeing Kangana Ranaut's past box office records she will be financially destroyed and will back be zero. Talking about the same at the wrap-up party of Emergency last night Kangana was asked about her fear of losing and if she was prepared to face bankruptcy as all her properties are under possession. Also Read - Pathaan: Kangana Ranaut slammed for praising Shah Rukh Khan’s film; netizens call her out for double standards

Answering the same Kangana once again proved why she is called the fearless actress of Bollywood, Kangana said that she had come to Mumbai with rupees 500 and that time she held high and made herself and if she loses it all she still dares to rise and build an empire for herself. Now that's Kangana for you. Kangana is one of those actresses who never shies away to share her weaknesses in the open and this is one of the reasons why she is admiring and inspiring at the same time. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut calls film industry crass and crude: Times she targetted Bollywood A-listers

Kangana at an event even spoke positively about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan after taking an indirect dig at the big-budget films and more. Kangana was also seen praising Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and this praise of the actress didn't go down well with the netizens and she got picked for her double standards. Kangana Ranaut is often seen slamming and speaking against the Khans and now seems like after Salman Khan, she is all set to mend her differences with Shah Rukh Khan too?