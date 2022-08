Kangana Ranaut os not keeping well at all yet motoring on for the need of hour. The 4-time National Award winner has contracted dengue, yet continuing to solider along on the sets of her movie, Emergency, where she's not only playing the lead character of Indira Gandhi, but also directing the movie. Kangana Ranaut's team at her production house, Manikarnika films has hailed the star for working despite of dengue, showing clearly how the captain of their ship is inspiring them all. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut and Page 3 director Madhur Bhandarkar to join hands for film on Kashmiri singer murdered by terrorists? Here's what we know

Kangana Ranaut works on Emergency set despite dengue

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the production house, the entertainment news team at Manikarnika films wrote in its Insta story: "When you are down with dengue, alarmingly low white blood cell count and high fever and yet you land at work, it's not passion it's madness...our chief @kanganaranaut is such an inspiration." Kangana Ranaut duly reciprocated by sharing the Instagram story on her own handle and replying, " Thank you team @manikarnikafilms body gets ill not the spirit..thanks for the kind words."

About Kangana Ranaut Emergency movie

Some time ago, Kangana shared a BTS making video of Emergency movie on Instagram and write: "Here is the making of the first look of my directorial movie Emergency, the first look took the nation by storm … thanks to my incredible team, everyday is a dream come true … I have some of the best people in the world… Go team Emergency." Kangana Ranaut claims that the film is an intense political drama set during the eponymous time of India's emergency, and not an Indira Gandhi biopic. It's supposed to chronicle a crucial chapter of the latter's life and career.