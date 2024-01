Emergency: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film on Indira Gandhi will finally release after a long wait. The movie also stars actors Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry and was originally scheduled to release on November 24, 2023. However, it was postponed for unknown reasons. The good news is that the movie has now received a new release date. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut boisterously chants Jai Shree Ram; netizens hail her as 'Sanatani Sherni' [Watch]

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency to release on This date

Recently, the makers of Emergency released a promotional video announcing that it will release in theaters on June 14, 2024. Fans of Kangana Ranaut are thrilled about the movie finally being released, but the makers of Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion are not too pleased with the news.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency to to clash with Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, is also scheduled to release on June 14, 2024. While the Kartik Aaryan movie is expected to have all the ingredients of a blockbuster film, a clash at the box office could impact the movie's collections. It will be interesting to see which movie emerges as the winner in this box office clash.