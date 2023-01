has given her blood and soul to her best film Emergency. The actress who desperately needs a hit film has been leaving no stone unturned to make Emergency based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s life a spectacular watch. Kangana Ranaut has finally wrapped up her most ambitious project Emergency and makes a shocking revelation of putting everything at stake to make this film. Kangana took her to her Instagram and mentioned how she has a mortgage on every single property in making this film. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut; here's a look at the exciting 2023 releases of top Bollywood heroines

Kangana opened up on her Instagram and said, " From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it inspite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested …." The actress even added that she will sail this too as she has learnt to celebrate her failure.

While there are few users who said that they fail to trust her. One user commented on her post, " Difficult to trust you now post Faruqquie episode. I am in two minds about your production. U can whitewash Indira's crimes or you might bring truth up. Let's see". Another user wrote, "This is so powerful....more strength to you Kangana....more power to you". Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Dhaakad, ye fans highly appreciated her power-packed action avatar, but it failed to impress the audience and it didn't even earn how much the film was made off. And now putting all properties at stake only shows that she is a die-hard lover of cinema. Kangana Ranaut is one of the most controversial actresses in the industry as she is outspoken and speaks with no filter and this fiery attitude of hers has made her the Dhaakad queen of Bollywood.