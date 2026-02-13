Emon Chakraborty honoured at Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 for her contribution to Bengali music

Zee 24 Ghanta 'Ananya Samman 2026' honours people who always work behind the scenes to support society without ever asking for recognition. The event tonight will mention their names. The event tonight shows respect for their extended period of quiet existence.

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: The special day has come back for its annual celebration. A day when the rush of headlines softens, when stories are heard not in haste but with depth and dignity. Zee 24 Ghanta 'Ananya Samman 2026' honours people who always work behind the scenes to support society without ever asking for recognition. The event tonight will mention their names. The event tonight shows respect for their extended period of quiet existence.

One such name is singer Emon Chakraborty. The aim of her life began in the small streets of Lilua, which is in Howrah. Her mother first heard her daughter’s extraordinary talent when she sang at their middle-class home. Home training began through mother-led instruction, which built strength through classical music study and through Rabindra Sangeet, people gained spiritual enlightenment. The name "Emon" exists as an imprint of a raga, which shows that melody would determine his destiny.

Her vocal abilities expanded to reach audiences beyond her local area. Her performances on television and her social media posts enabled viewers from many different households to experience her work. Composer Anupam Roy heard that voice — and her very first playback became a sensation. The National Award win functioned as more than an achievement because it established Bengali music as a new musical movement.

From serving as a reality show judge to founding her own music school, she has become more than a singer because she developed into a complete musical institution. The song "Iti Maa" from the film Putul achieved a historic milestone when it entered the Oscars' Best Original Song long-list, which brought Bengali music to global recognition.

Her voice demonstrates multiple identities through the free-spirited Rabindra Sangeet song "Khola Hawa" and the traditional folk sounds of "Tapa Tini." Emon Chakraborty shows musical energy through his playback and independent classical and contemporary performances.

The melody, which first emerged from silent times, now lights up the international performance circuit. She represents her generation through her singing. She creates musical magic through her songs. Today, we honour her remarkable accomplishments, which she achieved through her Bengali music career.

