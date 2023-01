On Sunday Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi unveiled the trailer of their upcoming movie Selfiee. Attending the trailer launch event the actors addressed various topics during the media interaction. While talking about working with Akshay Kumar, Emraan recalled the time when he stood by his family during tough times. Also Read - Ranveer Singh to Aditya Roy Kapur: Bollywood stars who confessed to having one night stands

Akshay was the first one to call Emraan Hashmi when his son was battling cancer. He addressed him as Farishta for helping his family and son during difficult times. Ayaan was diagnosed with first-stage cancer in 2014 and in 2019 he was cancer free after years of treatment and chemotherapy.

revealed that he has followed as a fan and adored him. In the past few years, he got the privilege of knowing the actor when his son Ayaan suffered a health issue. Murder actor revealed that Kumar was the one to call and stand by his family. . Talking about the his co-star he said "a lot of people surround you in your good times but bure waqt mein jo farishtey aate hai that's Akshay Kumar."

The two are now paired together in Raj Mehta’s upcoming movie Selfiee. The film features a face-off between Akshay who plays a superstar and Emraan who dons an RTO officer character. Selfiee is an official remake of the Malayalam film titled Driving License. The comedy-drama featured Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in leading roles. The Hindi version also stars Nushraatt Bharuccha and Diana Penty along with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi who will share the screen for the first time.

Helmed by Raj Mehta the film is produced by ’s Dharma Production and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films in association with Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. The much-awaited film Selfiee is slated to hit big screens on 24th February 2023.