Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for her OTT project Showtime. It highlights what goes on in the film business. One of the aspects that Showtime also talks about is the nepotism row. Now, in real life show business, the nepotism debate was kickstarted by none other than Queen actress Kangana Ranaut. Emraan himself is an industry insider. He has a different take on nepotism and has reacted to Kangana beginning the nepotism debate.

Emraan Hashmi reacts to Kangana Ranaut's nepotism row

Emraan Hashmi has worked with Kangana Ranaut in Gangster. The movie was a big success. While talking to Indian Express, the actor says that he likes Kangana a lot, personally, as an artist and a person. He feels that Kangana might have had some bad experiences about working in the industry. Sharing his experience of working with Kangana, Emraan says that he had given a hit at that time and yet took a negative role in Gangster. Kangana was at the centre stage in that movie. Emraan says that it was almost a female-centric film. Also Read - Showtime: Mouni Roy reveals her constant worry while working with Emraan Hashmi; says, 'I was blown away...' [Exclusive]

Which is why, he doesn't understand where the perception of nepotism in the industry debate came from. He wonders how the conversations about people being drug addicts and the industry working only through nepotism began. He feels it is dumbfounding and not true. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah angrily lashes out at the fans for trying to click pictures with him at the airport [Watch viral video]

Talking about the nepotism debate, Kangana Ranaut has been actively talking against nepotism in the industry. The actress has called out several star kids in her Instagram stories, interviews and more. Kangana's take on nepotism has been severe and harsh. A lot of people have been on Kangana's side. There has been a lull phase in the movie business after COVID hit the globe and more after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, says Emraan. However, he doesn't quite agree with nepotism.

In another interview, Emraan shared that he did not get a grand launch. He says he started his career as a supporting actor and then worked his way up. He agrees that his entry point was easier. Emraan began working as an assistant director. He saw how difficult it is for an outsider to get to the entry point of a film office. Emraan says to forget getting cast in a movie, even talking to a director or an assistant director is a long shot for an outsider.