Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi where she proved her mettle as an actress in Gangster. Since then she has been proving her versatility with each film, but over the years her films have been making less buzz compared to her. Kangana started the nepotism debate 8 years back on Karan Johar's Koffee couch, where she alleged that he was a flag barrier of nepotism, a movie mafia, and even claimed him of mocking her. And since then she has been making some shocking statements. Emraan in his latest interview expresses shock and surprise over Kangana's nepotism claims and contradicts her statements saying that she got the centre stage of her debut film Gangster. Also Read - Emraan Hashmi reacts to Kangana Ranaut kickstarting the nepotism debate; says 'I think it is dumbfounding...'

In an interview with Indian Express, Emraan said," I like Kangana a lot personally, as an artist, and a person. Maybe she might have had some bad experiences in the film industry. My experience with Kangana was such, that I had given a hit that time, but still in Gangster I took the villain’s role where she was given center stage. It was almost like a female-centric film. So, I don’t know when this perception about the industry started and people started saying that we all are drug addicts or the industry only works through nepotism. I think it is dumbfounding and not true."

Emraan even admitted that there has been a lot of negativity created in the industry after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana had strongly alleged that it was Karan Johar who brought Sushant to this stage and he died by suicide. It's been four years since Sushant's death and till date, his family and fans are fighting for justice, and want to know what happened.

