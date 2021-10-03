TOP Bollywood star's son gets caught in NCB drug raid; being questioned along with 7 others

Reports have surfaced that the top Bollywood actor's son has been nabbed by the NCB officials in a drug bust on a Mumbai cruise going from Mumbai to Goa. On Saturday late night, the Narcotics Control Bureau's sleuth raided a cruise ship in Mumbai wherein they detained 's son along with 7 others. As of now, it is said that he has been detained for questioning. No case has been registered against Aryan Khan as of now. In the raid at the cruise ship, drugs such as cocaine, hashish and MD were found by the officials. It is being said that the ship was about to jetty to Goa on Saturday Night. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan recalls the horror when he thought 'Gauri will die' as she went into labour during her first pregnancy

NCB Mumbai's zonal director Sameer Wankhede had got a tip-off about usage of drugs at the party. Post that, a team in civilian clothes, boarded the ship, posing as passengers. After the ship set sail, the party began and soon drugs were consumed by some of the onboard passengers. A total of 8 passengers have been detained including Aryan Khan who will undergo interrogation. The NCB Chief, SN Pradhan, told ANI, "We are acting in an impartial manner. In the process, if some connections to Bollywood or rich people emerge, so be it. We have to act within the purview of the law. We have to keep on working in Mumbai. If you look at the data, there must have been more than 300 raids in the last one year. This will continue whether foreign nationals are involved, film industry or rich people are involved." Apart from Aryan Khan 7 more names, including that of two women have come forward.

Partying in Bollywood is not a new thing. Before the pandemic, Aryan Khan and his friends have been spotted at various clubs in the city.