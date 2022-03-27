and ’s daughter Nysa Devgn is making heads turn. This time, it’s for her Manish Malhotra outfit. She can be seen in a multi-coloured crop top under a blazer. She teamed it up with a high-slit black skirt. Nysa was a part of Manish’s FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week show. He presented his collection Diffuse. Posting her pic, Manish wrote, "@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss. The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe @manishmalhotraworld." Have a look at the post below: Also Read - BTS: ‘Congratulations Jungkook’ trends as his song Stay Alive achieves new feat

Reacting to the pic, a fan wrote, “She has got beauty from her mother.. and confidence in her eyes from her father.” Another fan wrote, “The next queen to be….she will reign in force and she will rock ????.” Also Read - RRR box office collection day 2 Hindi: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie witnesses significant JUMP; set for MASSIVE weekend

In another pic, we can see Nysa posting with and Manish. Reacting to the pic, a fan wrote, “IS THAT NYSA?! GIRL YOU & JANHVI COULD PLAY SISTERS, DAYUM.” Have a look at the pic below: Also Read - RRR: Ram Charan thanks fans for watching SS Rajamouli's RRR in theatres; says 'I accept this amazing birthday gift'

IS THAT NYSA?! GIRL YOU & JANHVI COULD PLAY SISTERS, DAYUM ?? pic.twitter.com/tSDmdTFztd — ashu ³⁰； (@bollybaatein) March 26, 2022

There is a strong buzz about Nysa’s Bollywood debut. Celeb astrologer Anant Patwa had told Bollywood_Life that Nysa Devgn has the talent, determination and luck for a successful career in showbiz. He had said, “Nysa Devgn's moon sign is Scorpio. Both her Sun and Venus are in strong houses. While Sun is the star of success, Venus is the star of glamour and appearance. Both of them are excellently placed. Her kundli shows that she is a highly intelligent and strong personality." He also said that she has to take good care of her health due to the moon in Scorpio. He added that she also needs to control her temper.