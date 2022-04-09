and are teaming up for Runway 34. They will be pitted against each other in the film. Now, Big B took to Twitter to troll Ajay. Sharing an image from his bike scene in Vijaypath, he tweeted, “Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka! Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab? #Runway34 (He's known to break rules. He's caught red handed here. How will you reply to this).” Now Ajay had an epic comeback for this. He tweeted a still from Big B’s and wrote, “Sir you were saying.” Have a look at their interaction below: Also Read - Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan go out for lunch; get trolled for not fasting during Ramzan

reacted to the post and wrote, “Hahaha. Loving this banter.” On the other hand, Ajay's sister-in-law Tanisha Mukerji also wrote, “Good one!” Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan denies reports of daughter Aaradhya's videos being leaked from school - read deets

Hahaha. Loving this banter. — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) April 9, 2022

While we are on the topic of trolling, Amitabh was recently trolled for promoting Abhishek’s film’ Dasvi. He wrote, "Ji Haan huzur, main Karta hoon: badhayi, prachaar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge (Yes sir, I do: congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do?)" Also Read - Ayesha Takia and husband Farhan Azmi face ‘racial and sexual abuse’ at Goa airport; ‘Made a dirty sexual comment while he was checking my pockets’

Meanwhile, KRK aka Kamaal R. Khan aka KRK took to Twitter to write about Dasvi. He wrote, “Have watched #Dasvi and it deserves #OTT release only. @DrKumarVishwas Bhai Kavi Ho Kavita Padho. Writing a film Script is another work which has nothing to do with you. Director Tushar Jalota saheb Behtar Hota direction ki Dasvi Paas kar Lete film direct Karne Se Pahle.”