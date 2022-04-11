and ’s daughter Nysa Devgn has been in the news recently for her stunning pics that have gone viral on social media. Now, Ajay Devgn was asked about her Bollywood debut in an interaction with Film Companion. The Runway 34 actor said that he doesn’t know if she wants to come into this line. He went on to say that to this moment, she has shown disinterest. The Tanhaji actor added, “Anything can change anytime with children. she is abroad, she is studying right now.” Also Read - KGF2 star Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai Chale America, Power, Borivali and more films that got SHELVED

Well, his comments might come as a shock to fans who we waiting for her debut.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen in a multi-coloured crop top under a blazer. She also wore a black skirt. The outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra. Posting her pic, Manish wrote, "@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss. The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe @manishmalhotraworld." She was called 'queen to be' by fans.

Celeb astrologer Anant Patwa had told Bollywood_Life that Nysa Devgn has the talent, determination and luck for a successful career in showbiz. He had said, “Nysa Devgn's moon sign is Scorpio. Both her Sun and Venus are in strong houses. While Sun is the star of success, Venus is the star of glamour and appearance. Both of them are excellently placed. Her kundli shows that she is a highly intelligent and strong personality." He went on to say that she has to take good care of her health due to the moon in Scorpio. He added that she also needs to control her temper.