's husband Farhan Azmi took to Twitter to share what he faced at Goa airport recently. He claimed that his family faced 'racial and sexual abuse' at Goa airport after they read out his name. He wrote, "Dear @CISFHQrs I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight & these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout & senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me & my family (wife & son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team." He added, "Altercation started when an armed male officer at the security desk tried to physically touch & tell my wife, son to stand in another line while all other families were standing together for security. All I said to him is to dare touch any female her & maintain distance @CISFHQrs."

He went on to write, "It didn't stop here! Senior officer Bahadur then signalled me @CISFHQrs guard with his hand who was ready to frisk me. This racist **##** made a dirty sexual comment while he was checking my pockets which had only a 500 note (video on record) @CPMumbaiPolice @aaigoaairport." Have a look at his tweets below:

Dear @CISFHQrs

I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight & these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout & senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me & my family (wife & son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team pic.twitter.com/gjHdnFajDN — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) April 4, 2022

Goa airport replied, "We regret the inconvenience caused to you and your family while traveling. Pl be rest assured this matter shall be duly looked into."

Farhan is the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. Ayesha and him got married in 2009. They have a son named Mikail Azmi who was born in 2013.