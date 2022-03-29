recently announced that she was expecting her first chid with Anand Ahuja. They were spotted together at an event a few days ago. Posting some pictures on Instagram, Anand wrote, “You don’t need permission to build castles in the sky.” @banksy ?♥️” While many fans were going ga ga over the pics, there was one fan who schooled mom-to-be Sonam for not wearing a mask. The fan wrote, “Anand Ahuja and @ Sonam Kapoor wear mask u r pregnant so be careful, COVID s still around.” Anand responded and wrote, “Yes she did! Just for the entrance she was without and then wore when she went inside.” His comment also had a folded hands emoji. Have a look at his post and the interaction: with the fan below: Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda’s JGM, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur and more; 5 upcoming films based on Indian soldiers

Announcing Sonam’s pregnancy news, the couple had written, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." Their post included the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #comingthisfall2022. Also Read - Trending pics of the day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt offer prayers in Kashi, Rashami Desai sizzles in silver outfit from Naagin 6 and more

Talking about her pregnancy, Sonam recently told Vogue that the first three months were tough. "It's been tough-nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is," she said. She also said that she is focusing on keeping herself healthy instead of going on a diet and working out to maintain an ideal size. She stated, "I ate a dosa for breakfast this morning. I'm not trying to be on some high protein diet to get to fifteen percent body fat. Crash dieting is just not sustainable. If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own."