The Kashmir Files continues to remain in the news. Directed by , the film stars , , , and in key roles. Now, has spoken about the film and has defended Vivek. Speaking at the ABP Network's Ideas of India summit, he said that every filmmaker should be allowed to add their own perspective to films based on real life incidents.

The actor said that while he hasn't watched the film yet, he plans to do so as people are watching it. When asked if the film was being opposed to, by a certain section of Bollywood, Nawazuddin said he doesn't have any idea about that. He said that every director has a style and point of view for making films. He went on to say that Vivek made a film from his point of view, which was good. "Others will also make films from their perspectives, in the future. And, that is great," said the actor.

The film continues to get a lot of reactions from people. Speaking at the fourth edition of the Chitra Bharati Film Festival 2022, said that The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. "Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It's a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film)." Reacting to his comments, Vivek tweeted, "Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles."

Earlier, Akshay had tweeted about the film and written, "Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe."