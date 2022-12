The Hindi film industry has been making the rounds for various happenings throughout the day. From reports of dating and apparently spending more time with her to and celebrating their first wedding anniversary, here are the top trending entertainment news today.

Malaika Arora is not ruining 's life by dating him

In the latest episode of Moving in with Malaika, the diva said that she is not ruining Arjun Kapoor's life by dating him. Malaika and Arjun have a 12 years gap and they are constantly trolled by the netizens. He said that Arjun is a grown up man and they can make decisions in life. Check out full story here.

says Bollywood lacks spine and conviction

Karan Johar came down hard upon himself and other Bollywood filmmakers saying that the Hindi film industry lacks the spine and conviction to make original content. He admitted to the industry hopping on trends and remaking popular films from Telugu and Tamil instead of focusing on creating something new.

Salman Khan is dating Pooja Hegde?

Reports have been doing the rounds of the industry that Salman Khan is apparently dating Pooja Hegde, who will be seen sharing screen space with the Dabangg Khan in their upcoming film Kiski Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Fans are disbelief that Salman is dating Pooja who is 24 years young to him. Check out full story here.

Shehnaaz Gill called out for rude behaviour

Shehnaaz Gill was papped with MC Square whom she has released their new single with. They were seen promoting their song. As they were spotted by the paparazzi together, Shehnaaz asked MC Square to sing the song. Fans found her behaviour rude. Check out full story here.

Katrina Kaif gets super expensive gift from Vicky Kaushal

It has been a year since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been married. The two were seen celebrating the occasion together where the couple gifted super expensive gifts to each other on their first wedding anniversary. Check out full story here.