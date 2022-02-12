, , Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, , , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from Entertainment. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. 's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attended Pre-IPL auction briefing 2022, Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in red bikini, shares Preity Zinta shares picture of her baby, Tiger Shroff shares latest poster of Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria, Gauri Khan reacts to Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan's picture from IPL auction and other such stories are a part of our trending Entertainment news. So read on to know more about our Ent newsmakers of the day. Also Read - IPL Auction 2022: Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attend a business meeting, SRK ensures his kids turn multi-faceted just like him

Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan arrived for the briefing ahead of the IPL mega auction 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's son-daughter duo Aryan Khan and Suhana attended the briefing ahead of the IPL mega auction 2022 and their pictures from the event went viral all over the internet. In the picture, Aryan was seen speaking to someone sitting next to him in a mask, while Suhana sitting in the corner. Shah Rukh Khan who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders was not seen at the events but his kids were seen sitting with other managerial members of KKR. Aryan donned a white T-shirt under a shirt and had covered his face with a black mask with the KKR logo on it. Suhana wore a T-shirt paired with a blazer. Also Read - IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan fill in for dad at Pre-IPL auction briefing - pics go viral

Gauri Khan reacts to Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan's pics from IPL auction 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan attended the IPL auctions 2022. The brother-sister duo looked stylish and gave major fashion goals at the IPL auction as they attended the event on behalf of their father Shah Rukh Khan for their team Kolkata Knight Riders. Suhana shared the pictures on her social media and captioned it with a purple heart. Mother Gauri shared similar post and captioned it two hearts.

Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in red bikini

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of herself in a ravishing avatar. In the picture, the actress donned a red hot bikini as she flaunted her well-toned body. She completed her look with a floral cape and left her tresses open. Her latest photoshoot pictures will make you go weak in knees.

Preity Zinta shares picture of her baby ahead of IPL auction 2022

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, but Punjab Kings and new mommy Preity Zinta also gave the IPL auction 2022 a miss. She recently shared a selfie with one of her twin babies and expressed her happiness. Preity wrote, "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting." In the pictue, the mommy was seen in her casual avatar and held her baby close to her chest.

Tiger Shroff shares latest poster of Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria

Tiger Shroff had announced the sequel of his debut movie Heropanti 2 which is helmed by Ahmed Khan and will also feature Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The actor took to his social media as he shared a new poster of Heropanti 2 and left fans excited. Taking to his Instagram account, Tiger shared the poster in which he was seen posing with Tara Sutaria and their on-screen sizzling chemistry will leave you stunned. He captioned the post as, “Promise you guys Double the action! Double the entertainment! Coming to you this eid #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 coming to theatres near you this Eid”.