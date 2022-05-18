, 's looks from Cannes out, reveals she does not follow Gandhigiri, REVEALS why wasn't cast in the sequel of 2, and Malaika Arora to get married by the end of 2022 and more. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Deepika Padukone's boss lady look at Cannes 2022; Sonarika Bhadoria engagement; Taimur-Jeh bonding and more

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to get married by the end of 2022!

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a relationship for the past few years. The two have spoken about their relationship in public and have been spotted together. A very well-placed source close to Bollywoodlife reveals, "Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding with just friends and family. Arjuna and Malaika do not want a lavish wedding, they believe in simplicity and so they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding. The party will be hosted for very close members of the industry and family. The family members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika's parents, while who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list."

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone's looks are OUT!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses in a pink pantsuit in her first appearance. She will be seen at Cannes 2022 as a brand ambassador of L'Oreal. She completed her look with a pair of wedge heels that also seem to be in the same colour. While, Deepika Padukone oozes oomph in a boss babe look. She donned a black suit with a silver neckpiece on day 2 of Cannes 2022. The actress completed her stunning look with neutral make-up, and bright red lipstick and tied her hair into a messy bun.

Kangana Ranaut reveals she does not follow Gandhigiri!

Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut recently described herself as a 'violent' person. In an interview with India.com, Dhaakad actress said that she does not follow Gandhigiri ideology. Recently, in an interview with India.com, the actress said, "I am a violent person by nature. I am not joking. Some people are violent by nature and such people go on to become IPS or choose the defence forces. There are people jo ek gaal par thappad kha ke dusre gaal par khane ki ideology follow karte hain aur kuch hote hain jo tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe azaadi duga… waise vali ideology follow karte hain. Hum khoon dene valon me se hain. Meri ideology waisi hi hai, meri taseer bhi waisi hi hai."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee REVEALS why Akshay Kumar wasn't cast in the sequel

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is all set to hit the big screens on 20th May 2022. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Bazmee and he revealed why he couldn't cast Akshay in the film. "When it comes to Akshay ji, everyone knows he is a star and he is a great actor, and I would love to work with him again and again. We are friends and we have made such good films like Welcome and Singh Is Kinng, so if there's something else we will definitely team up."

Shilpa Shetty AVOIDS talking about hubby Raj Kundra!

During promoting her upcoming film Nikamma, Shilpa was questioned about her personal life. In interaction with ETimes, when the actress was asked about hubby Raj Kundra, she very politely dodged the question and said, "I think we are here to celebrate a new beginning not just for me but our director Sabbir (Khan) and actors Abhimanyu and Shirley who have worked very hard on this movie. I don't think this is about me or my life."