Trending Entertainment News Today: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora wedding details; Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2022 looks and more

Trending Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's wedding news and more.