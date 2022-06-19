The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From netizens trolling for no update on starrer , was the new target of Lawrence Bishnoi, makes a shocking confession of stealing her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star 's fans and more. Here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Project K: MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju visits the sets of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer; shares EXCITING deets

Don 3: Netizens troll Farhan Akhtar for no update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer, comes to rescue

Farhan Akhtar is getting trolled for no update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer's third instalment. But, Amitabh Bachchan comes to Farhan's rescue. Big B shared a picture of himself with Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON".

Karan Johar was the new target of Lawrence Bishnoi?

Karan Johar was reportedly on Lawrence Bishnoi's target list and the gang had planned to extort a sum of Rs. 5 crores from the filmmaker. Reportedly, Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang had planned to extort a sum of Rs. 5 crores from Karan Johar. This piece of information is revealed by Siddhesh Kamble, alias Mahakal who is an alleged member of the gang. He told the cops while investigating. Reportedly, Kamble even revealed that the gang had planned to extort money from the filmmaker by threatening him. He recorded a statement wherein he said that Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar's brother Vikram Brar had a discussion with him on applications like Signal and Instagram. A senior police official stated that these claims have not been verified yet.

Kiara Advani makes a shocking confession of stealing her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan's fans

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara Advani's video confessing trying to steal Kartik Aaryan's fans is going viral. In a recent interview, Kiara Advani made a shocking confession about trying to steal Kartik Aaryan's fans. She confessed to trying to win over Kartik's fans who cry and complain. She makes them meet Kartik who would be busy with a swarm of fans. And hence, she creates a place in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's fans' hearts too.

Ajay Devgn opens up on daughter Nysa's early fame on social media

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn often gets trolled by netizens for some way or the other. Speaking about Nysa's early exposure to fame, Ajay said that there's nothing can be done when times change. "When times change, you can do nothing. Social media is the order of the day. There is no escaping it. Why should it be any different for my kids?" Ajay told Hindustan Times.

Brahmastra: Is Ranbir Kapoor entering temple with his shoes on?

After Brahmastra trailer was released, 'Boycott Brahmastra' started trending as people had objected to the scene where Ranbir Kapoor's character jumping and ringing the bell, which many believed that it was inside a temple. Director Ayan Mukerji has now addressed the issue and explained that the controversial scene. Ayan wrote on Instagram, "We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer - Ranbir's character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal."