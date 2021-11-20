It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. Here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya shares FIRST Instagram post after split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu; talks about ‘love letter to life’

The Bombay high court has said there was nothing objectionable in the WhatsApp chats extracted from Aryan Khan's phone during the probe. For Aryan's bail, the court said, “Merely because of Applicants were traveling on the cruise, that by itself cannot be termed as a satisfying foundation for invoking provisions of Section 29 (conspiracy) against the Applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha." Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha NEW RELEASE DATE: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film to clash with Yash's KGF 2 in 2022

Aamir Khan to get married for the third time?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan separated his ways from his wife Kiran Rao and the two took divorce. According to the banter on social media, Aamir will announce his decision to get married right after Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets a new release date

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film will release on April 14 next year, on Baisakhi. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Prashanth Neel-directed KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role.

and Raj Kundra getting divorced?

There were rumours that Shilpa is all set to move out of Raj Kundra’s house post pornography case. There is renewed banter on social media stating that Raj and Shilpa are all set to take a divorce.

and to make a formal announcement soon?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be tying the knot from 7 to 9 December in Rajasthan. A source privy to the deets told IndiaToday that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may make a formal wedding announcement any time now.

