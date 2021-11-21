It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. Here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Just married! Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal look majestic – see inside pictures from their royal wedding

Virat Kohli calls wifey his 'rock' Also Read - Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding: The handsome groom arrives in style to take his bride home – view pics

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli shared a cute and goofy picture with his ladylove Anushka on his Instagram handle. He called his wife ‘Rock’ and the two were seen twinning in a white colour T-shirt. Also Read - Anushka Rajan-Aditya Seal wedding: The couple performs a romantic dance while Vaani Kapoor dances her heart out on Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha – watch viral videos

Sanjay Gupta asks 'Who compensates for what he went through?'

After the Bombay High Court declared the drug case controversy as a case of prima facie, Sanjay Gupta asks who would compensate for what he and his family went through.

gets trolled for her outfit at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal sangeet

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wore lime green and pink Lehenga for her BFF Anushka Ranjan's sangeet with Aditya Seal. Netizens brutally trolled her for her choice and flooded her comments section with rude messages. "RIP to Traditional Attire," one wrote. Another social media user commented saying, "Fashion disaster of the year award goes to.... MISS ALIA BHATTT."

Anushka Rajan and Aditya Seal perform a romantic dance

Aditya Seal and his long-time girlfriend Anushka Ranjan got married today on November 21. In the video, Anushka and Aditya performed a romantic dance together and we cannot keep our eyes off them.

Alia Bhatt gets trolled for her dance performance at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal’s wedding

In one of the viral videos from Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's wedding, Alia was seen dancing to Chhalka Chhalka Re from Saathiya. Some netizens are not liking her dance. “Isse accha insta me reels banane vali ladkiya kr deti,” wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, “YouTube pr isee jyada acha performance dekh leti.” One fan also questioned the song choice and wrote, “Aur koi gaana nhi mila.”

