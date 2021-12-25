The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and before the day ends, we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From arriving at 's house for Christmas with her family, does not get special permission to show Gangubai Kathiawadi to boyfriend and family, team ups with and more. Here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Question on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son proves costly for MP school; show-cause notice issued

Alia Bhatt wanted to show Gangubai Kathiawadi to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and family, but DENIED Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh and more at Kunal Kapoor's house for Christmas house party - view adorable pics

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was keen on showing her exceptional performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and the family including her parents and sister. But, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has denied her wish. Bhansali has a no pre-screening rule which was also in effect when he directed Ranbir and 's film. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan celebrates his pre-birthday bash with the RRR team Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and S.S. Rajamouli – view pics

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif gets excited to team up with Vijay Sethupathi

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is back on the set of the film Merry Christmas directed by . She will be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. The film is all set to release on 23rd December 2022.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh at Kunal Kapoor's house for Christmas

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons and Jeh Ali Khan has arrived at 's son Kunal Kapoor's house to celebrate Christmas by having a family lunch.

Question on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son proves costly for MP school; show cause notice issued

A school in Madhya Pradesh has been issued a show cause notice as during an examination class 6 students was asked to write the full name of the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan? This question did not go down well with some of the parents who objected to it saying the current affairs section should have questions related to freedom fighters that can help students enhance their general knowledge.

83 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film gets a blockbuster opening

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film 83 which is based on Indian's Cricket World Cup victory has finally hit the theatres on Friday (December 24). According to Box Office India, Ranveer Singh's 83 films earned around Rs 15 crores at the box office on Day 1.

