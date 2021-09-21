Businessman and 's husband Raj Kundra who was arrested in the month of July in an alleged pornography case was granted bail recently. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale allowed Raj Kundra's bail application and he was asked to furnish a bond of Rs 50,000. After almost spending two months in jail, he was released today and pictures of him returning home have surfaced on the internet. Also Read - Raj Kundra gets bail: Shilpa Shetty REACTS with a philosophical quote, 'beautiful things can happen after a bad storm'

In the pictures, we see Raj Kundra being escorted by the police to his car. He did get mobbed by the media. Through the pictures, it is pretty evident that the businessman has reduced a considerable amount of weight. He appeared to be distraught as he finally got to go home. Raj Kundra had his swanky car waiting to take him home. Take a look at the pictures below:

Post Raj Kundra was granted bail, Shilpa Shetty had taken to her Instagram account to talk about beautiful things. She had shared a post that read, "Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm."

It was very recently that a chargesheet was filed against Raj Kundra in the alleged pornography case. Reportedly, he has been named as the main accused in it. Later, Shilpa Shetty gave out a statement in which she distanced herself from the controversy stating that she had no clue about Raj's businesses. The Indian Express had quoted Shilpa Shetty saying, "Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Raj Kundra was up to."