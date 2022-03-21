A troll once asked Vicky Kaushal to 'not become like Salman Khan'; check the hilarious incident

Bollywood's most loved actor has been successful in creating a space for himself in the industry. He has surely worked hard and managed to make viewers fall in love with his exceptional performances in the movies. He enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Like any other celebs of Bollywood, even Vicky has been subjected to trolls several times in the past. Also Read - Happy birthday, Rani Mukerji: 5 times the Mardaani actress commented on controversial topics

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, he was asked to respond to trolls. Many tweets were trolling the handsome actor, but one such tweet caught everyone's attention. A user had requested Vicky to not become after getting successful. Yes, you read that right! A user who goes by the name _heinz_doofenshmirtz_ tweeted, "A request, Successful hone ke baad Salman Khan mat ban jana".

Vicky was asked to respond to this troll and his reaction is epic. The actor stared for some time and later said 'haa phir?' as he dodged the question. Vicky then moved ahead with the next troll tweet.

The URI actor was recently snapped with his wife as the two made their first red carpet appearance post their wedding at Apoorva Mehta's star-studded birthday bash. Pictures and videos of Vicky and Katrina did rounds on social media and their fans went gaga over their sizzling chemistry. Katrina and Vicky even celebrated their first Holi post-marriage with their families and had a gala time together. They gave a sneak peek to all their fans as they shared pictures from their Holi celebrations.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Sam Bahadur wherein he will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky will be paired opposite Sanya Malhotra. Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Laxman Utekar’s next, and in his kitty.