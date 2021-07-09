Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are all smiles as they pose with Naga Chaitanya on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha – view pic

Days after popular Bollywood couple and announced their separation after 15 years of marriage, the two have posed for a happy picture. Yes, south star took to his Twitter and shared a lovely picture from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. The 34-year-old actor co-stars with Aamir Khan for their upcoming film which is a joint production of Aamir and Kiran Rao. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant distributes delay spray to paps; says, 'kaash main yeh Aamir Khan ko de paati'

In Naga Chaitanya's post, Aamir and Kiran posed with film director Advait Chandan. "Grateful," Naga Chaitanya captioned the post. In the picture, Naga and Aamir are dressed in army fatigues.

Take a look at the post

The team seems to be shooting in Ladakh. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars and the actress had wrapped the film's schedule last year when she was pregnant with her second child, Jeh Ali Khan.

Last week on Saturday, both Aamir and Kiran issued a joint statement as they announced their separation and it read, In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is a remake of ' . The movie is slated to release on Christmas 2021.