Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: 'We are still a family, pray for our happiness', says the superstar in his message for fans – watch video

Bollywood's most popular and loved couple Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan announced their separation in a joint statement on Saturday. As per the joint statement, the two decided to be co-parents and family for each other. The statement reads, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

Recently, Aamir and Kiran came together as they had something to say to all their fans and well-wishers post their separation news. The two said that they are still a family and will always stay like one. Aamir further added saying that their relationship may have changed but they will always remain with each other. Aamir even spoke about their Paani foundation and also told his fans to pray for their happiness.

Kiran and Aamir met on the sets of Lagaan and eventually became friends. The two later fell for each other and decided to stay in a live-in relationship. On December 28, 2005, Kiran and Aamir got married and in 2011 they became parents to baby boy Azad Rao Khan via surrogacy.

Kiran was a co-producer of several successful films made by Aamir Khan Productions including Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na, Peepli Live, Delhi Belly, Dangal, and the documentary Rubaru Roshni. In 2016, Kiran and Aamir co-founded a non-profit, Paani Foundation that works towards making rural Maharashtra drought-free.

In the joint statement, they even said that the two will continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.