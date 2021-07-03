Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's divorce: A look at their beautiful love story that seemed 'JUST PERFECT'

Bollywood celebrity couple and recently announced their separation after 15 years of happy marriage. The two are ready to start a new chapter as "co-parents and family for each other" read in the statement. Well, the two met on the sets of 's . Kiran was one of the film's assistant directors and Aamir was playing the lead role in the film. The two met again during . In 2003, Aamir and Reena Dutta got divorced and had parted ways. Also Read - Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce after '15 beautiful years' of marriage - read deets

Within no time, Aamir and Kiran once again connected while the actor was doing an ad. Aamir and Kiran soon became friends and started hanging out together. The two fell head in love with one another and started living together. On December 28, 2005, Aamir and Kiran got married and became parents to baby boy Azad via surrogacy on December 1, 2011. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other Bollywood stars who rejected hit film offers as they wanted to play other characters

Aamir and Kiran were always seen indulging in PDA moments. Right from locking their lips at the airport, to events both Aamir and Kiran surprised the paparazzi with their passionate love. In 2011, Kiran and Aamir locked lips at the MAMI film festival. Kiran always shared a lovely bond with Reena and her kids - Ira and Junaid. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys the 'summer view' from the window of her new house – view pics

Meanwhile, Aamir and Kiran will continue to work as collaborators on movies, their NGO Paani Foundation, and other professional projects according to the joint statement.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha. The film is being produced by Kiran Rao.