Aarya 2 actress Sushmita Sen ENDS relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl? Read deets

and Rohman Shawl are one of the hottest pairs in Bollywood. The two always painted the town red with their mushy love and gave everyone major #lovegoals. Well, there are reports which state that all is not well in their paradise. Yes, you read that right! ETimes quoted a source who revealed that Sushmita has broken all ties with Rohman and the model is moved out of her house. Well, the model is currently crashing at a friend’s place. Earlier this year in February, Sushmita had shared a post about walking out of a futile relationship, and fans are worried for her. But, later Sushmita and Rohman made public appearances and killed the rumours of their breakup. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Aarya 2, The Family Man 2, Aspirants and more - Top 10 web series from this year to watch now on OTT

Both Sushmita and Rohman were together for a long time now and their fans were waiting for their marriage announcement. Their lovey-dovey pictures spoke volumes about their unconditional love for each other. Also Read - From Aarya 2 to Hostages: 5 powerful women-led tales to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

Well, Sushmita and Rohman met for a coffee date and the latter had sent a DM to her which she accepted by mistake. Within no time, the two became friends and then fell in love with one another. Rohman was staying with Sushmita and her daughters for the past couple of years now. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Salman Khan praises Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2, Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup gets OTT release date, Netflix slashes subscription rates and more

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 2.