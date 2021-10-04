Actor Kartik Sharma, the official face of Big Projects has been signed as lead actor for an upcoming original music video

"The secret to modelling is not perfect. What one needs is a face that people can identify in a second. You have to be given what’s needed by nature, and what’s needed is to bring something new." ~ Kartik Sharma.

Kartik Sharma, a passionate 20-year-old model making strides in the fashion fraternity.

Speaking about his journey, Kartik said, “I don’t worry about difficulties because they are a part of life and facing them makes me stronger. One should learn from their mistakes and keep moving forward to achieve success.”

He is a model and huge fitness freak but Apart from being a fitness freak, he also practices meditation to keep his body come and vibrant." One must not stop learning" ; with this ideology, Kartik always aims to keep working and improving his skills consistently. He also believes in being mentally healthy as that’s the way one can achieve a great physique.

His sheer work and dedication has made him garner massive appreciation throughout the country and have also given him a breakthrough in some prestigious fashion pageants including Mr. & Miss. India International Star 2021 & Mr. & Miss. UP’s Top Model 2021-22.

Recently Kartik got appreciated by Comedian Raju Srivastava & he also represented Big Projects company in Ayodhya Fashion Runway Eve in Lucknow.

Kartik for his hard work was awarded by MTV fame Aahna Sharma. Striving to be the next big model showcasing extraordinary skills and talent, Purujit Singh, founder of Big Projects has signed him as the Official Model of Big Projects company & Kartik now will be showcasing his Face via Big Projects in upcoming events. & Purujit Singh is looking forward to Kartik’s successful career. Purujit Singh also said he will look after him personally to guide him in Fashion Pageants.

Kartik has always been inclined towards fashion and style since childhood but he never imagined that his ultimate passion and love for unique styling would someday turn him into the top model of the country.

Kartik has grabbed the chance to urge a lead role in associate degree future music video featured by massive comes, baccalaureate & NS PRODUCTIONS.

Overwhelmed with the opportunity, Kartik while talking about his upcoming projects, says, “I’m ready to face all the challenges, & I’m here not only to win the title but to become the heart of Fashion Field & that day isn’t far now.”