Bollywood actress Zareen Khan is currently holidaying in Goa and making most of her time in an exotic location. The actress is spending quality time with her rumoured boyfriend Shivashish Mishra who entered into 's reality show Bigg Boss season 12 as a commoner.

Recently, Shivashish celebrated his birthday and shared videos and pictures on his social media from his celebrations. In one of the videos, we see actress Zareen in it. Shivashish was seen calling Zareen 'sweety'. She donned a multicolored t-shirt paired with blue denim and looked super cute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan ??✨?? (@zareenkhan)

Zareen and Shivashish are painting the town red with their love and love adorable together. Moreover, on his birthday Zareen shared a series of pictures wishing him and captioned, "Happiest Birthday my Shiv. Teda hai par Mera hai. May God bless you always with all that you wish for #BirthdayBoy #ShivashishMishra @shivashish_official #ZareenKhan."

Zareen made her Bollywood debut with Veer, opposite Salman. On the work front, Zareen was last seen in a film titled 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' which was released on OTT.