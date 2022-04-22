After Akshay Kumar, now Kareena Kapoor Khan gets brutally trolled for not wearing a bindi in a jewellery ad; netizens call for boycott

After Akshay Kumar's tobacco ad, now Kareena Kapoor Khan gets brutally trolled for not wearing a bindi in a jewellery ad. Netizens gets irked with Kareena for not wearing a bindi in the Akshaya Tritiya ad that she shot for a jewellery brand.