After Akshay Kumar's tobacco ad, now Bollywood's hottest actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gets massively trolled for her latest ad. Well, netizens are miffed with Kareena for not wearing a bindi in the Akshaya Tritiya ad that she shot for a jewellery brand. Kareena is the brand ambassador of a jewellery brand and she unveiled a picture promoting the auspicious Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya. In the picture, Kareena donned a glittering pink lehenga and completed her desi look by wearing gold jewellery. Netizens got upset with Kareena for not wearing a bindi on her forehead and called for boycotting the brand. They even slammed the makers of the ad for launching a muslim lady for the Hindu festival ad. This has created a storm on social media, wherein netizens are such #BoycottMalabarGold, #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan in their tweets. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Teaser of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer to be out on THIS date? Actor drops hint
One user wrote, "The latest advt by MalabarGold is another example of disregard to Hindu festival. Wearing Bindi is imp.part of traditional Indian woman dressing..Mocking Hindu traditions and expecting Hindus to spend their money for them. Not anymore." While another commented saying, "So called 'The Responsible Jeweller' releasing ad with Kareena Kapoor Khan without a bindi for Akshaya Tritiya ! Do they care about Hindu culture?". Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood actors who did not go to college; here's WHY!
Here's how the netizens reacted - Also Read - Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, celebs who were TROLLED for their 'wrong' advertisement choices – Must watch
Earlier, in 2020 jewellery brand Tanishq had to withdraw an ad as netizens felt that they promoted love jihad on national television. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which will hit theatres on August 11.
