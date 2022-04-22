After 's tobacco ad, now Bollywood's hottest actress gets massively trolled for her latest ad. Well, netizens are miffed with Kareena for not wearing a bindi in the Akshaya Tritiya ad that she shot for a jewellery brand. Kareena is the brand ambassador of a jewellery brand and she unveiled a picture promoting the auspicious Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya. In the picture, Kareena donned a glittering pink lehenga and completed her desi look by wearing gold jewellery. Netizens got upset with Kareena for not wearing a bindi on her forehead and called for boycotting the brand. They even slammed the makers of the ad for launching a muslim lady for the Hindu festival ad. This has created a storm on social media, wherein netizens are such #BoycottMalabarGold, #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan in their tweets. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Teaser of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer to be out on THIS date? Actor drops hint

One user wrote, "The latest advt by MalabarGold is another example of disregard to Hindu festival. Wearing Bindi is imp.part of traditional Indian woman dressing..Mocking Hindu traditions and expecting Hindus to spend their money for them. Not anymore." While another commented saying, "So called 'The Responsible Jeweller' releasing ad with Kareena Kapoor Khan without a bindi for Akshaya Tritiya ! Do they care about Hindu culture?". Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood actors who did not go to college; here's WHY!

Here's how the netizens reacted - Also Read - Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, celebs who were TROLLED for their 'wrong' advertisement choices – Must watch

Attacks on Hindus and their culture is predominant today!

On one hand,their festivals are termed as misogynistic,primitive

On the other,various ads trivialize Hindu customs & try to mainstream anti-Hindu fashion statements

Hindus,beware#Boycott_MalabarGold#No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/ZPAHvF656a — Chetan Charwad (@ChetanCharwad) April 22, 2022

#KareenaKapoorKhan without a Bindi in #MalabarGold ad on Akshaya Tritiya ?

Malabar Gold Explain what the advertisement is for?#Boycott_MalabarGold#No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/e30MxXUT6Z — Kunal Thakur 100% FB (@Kunal_Thakur1) April 22, 2022

So called 'The Responsible Jeweller' releasing ad with Kareena Kapoor Khan without a bindi for Akshaya Tritiya ! Do they care about Hindu culture ?#Boycott_MalabarGold#No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/pgwutaicDq — Aravinda Baliga (@baliga_2012) April 22, 2022

#No_Bindi_No_Business#Boycott_MalabarGold

The latest advt by MalabarGold is another example of disregard to Hindu festival. Wearing Bindi is imp.part of tradational Indian woman dressing..Mocking Hindu tradations and expecting Hindus to spend their money for them. Not anymore pic.twitter.com/W8nHYC2uMI — Aparna Naik (@AparnaNaik10) April 22, 2022

Aside from the gold jewelry that characterize much of the Indian subcontinent’s culture, one of d most internationally-known body adornments worn by Hindu women is the bindi, a red dot applied between the eyebrows on Forehead ! So.. If #No_Bindi_No_Business #Boycott_MalabarGold pic.twitter.com/OzIZvhuKN1 — Sujan H P (@Sujan_hp) April 22, 2022

Every Hindu woman puts bindi on her forehead as foremost adornment be it festival.But advertisement features Kareena without bindi.This is an insult to Hindu religion.#MalabarGold & Diamonds is disregarding Hindu religious traditions.‼️#No_Bindi_No_Business #Boycott_MalabarGold pic.twitter.com/R7NoZ1l6M7 — Roopashree (@Roopash91341391) April 22, 2022

#Boycott_MalabarGold

Being 100 crore #Hindus in India ? Why this companies have to be always insult the Religious sentiments ? In this ad #KareenaKapoor is shown without a bindi #No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/64CTHUXJ9M — Saheel Bobde (@SaheelBobde) April 22, 2022

Earlier, in 2020 jewellery brand Tanishq had to withdraw an ad as netizens felt that they promoted love jihad on national television. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which will hit theatres on August 11.