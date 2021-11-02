Bollywood actress 's doppelganger is causing quite a stir on social media nowadays. A series of videos of Instagram influencers from Assam who go by Celesti Bairagey is going viral on social media. The influencer has 36.3K followers on the Instagram platform. Also Read - Birthday special: Gully Boy, Delhi Belly and 4 other films rejected by Ranbir Kapoor that turned out to be huge hits

A video of Celesti Bairagey wherein she was seen flaunting her Mehendi went viral and netizens flooded her comment section by calling her 'Alia'. The fans of Alia even said that Celesti's smile resembles the actress. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor on dating an older woman with a son from an earlier marriage: I feel you should respect your partner

In one of the videos, Celesti can be seen grooving to Mast Magan song from . Also Read - Special OPS actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away due to COVID-19; Richa Chadha, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others pay tribute

Take a look at her viral videos -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@celesti.bairagey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@celesti.bairagey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@celesti.bairagey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Jain (@ishajainv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Wilfreen (@chandan53cr)

On the work front, Alia has a lot of interesting projects in her kitty. She recently finished shooting for Darlings. She will also be seen in the most anticipated films RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jee Le Zaraa. Alia will also begin shooting for her next big film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring . Alia will be seen sharing the screen space with her boyfriend in .

Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's maths logic leaves netizens stunned; trollers say '2 min silence for her engineer degree'