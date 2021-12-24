Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff turn ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ for Ali Abbas Zafar; film to release on THIS date

Action heroes of Bollywood Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will collaborate for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming directorial. Yes, you read that right. The handsome hunks of B-town will unite for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' film.