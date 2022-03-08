and mourn the loss of their pet dog Cleo and shared heartfelt posts on social media. The actress posted a few pictures of her pet with a heavy heart for her furry animal. The entire family was quite fond of their pet Cleo and used to share pictures and videos of him on social media. Twinkle wrote along with the pictures, “Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don’t know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does.” Akshay also shared pictures of his pet and tweeted saying, "They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you." Also Read - Raveena Tandon performs to Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Kapil Sharma and Farah Khan; fans say, 'The song only belongs to Raveena' – watch

In the first video, Twinkle is seen brushing Cleo's brown fur, while in the second he is seen rolling on the grass and playing by himself. Twinkle's cousin Karan Kapadia commented “RIP Cleopatra.” Twinkle's friends from the industry reacted to her post and got emotional. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan and more; 5 period films moviegoers are excited for

A fan commented, “So sorry for your loss. They are adorable, can’t live without them once attached to them. They become our lifelines.” While, the other wrote, “Stay strong as the passing of a loved one is always traumatic. Prayers to the lord TC.”

Akshay and Twinkle had lost their pet Okie, in 2014. After which they brought home Cleo and were madly in love with him. For the uninitiated, Akshay had donated all his clothes from Entertainment film in 2014 to an animal welfare charity.