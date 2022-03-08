Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna mourn the loss of their pet dog Cleo; share emotional post on Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna lost their pet dog Cleo and shared posts with a heavy heart for their furry animal. Akshay wrote, "They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you."